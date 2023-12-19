General Staff: The Russian army lost more than 1 100 soldiers over the past day. The situation at the frontline

The Russian army lost approximately 1 140 soldiers, 15 tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 15 artillery systems and an air defense vehicle over the past day. In total, 348 300 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks in the area of Makiivka in the Luhansk region and Terniv in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers also repelled 21 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Klishchiivka. Five attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Synkivka and in the east of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv region).

The occupiers are still trying to surround Avdiivka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 enemy attacks near the city, another 13 attacks near Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Severne and Nevelske.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy on the outskirts of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks in that area.

In addition, the Defense Forces repelled another 17 enemy attacks near Robotyne and Novopokrovka in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian missile forces hit the artillery system of the Russian occupiers.