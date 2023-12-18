OSCE observers found irregularities in the elections in Serbia, where the party of President Vučić won

The international monitoring mission from the OSCE found violations in early parliamentary elections in Serbia, in which the party of President Aleksandar Vučić won.

Reuters writes about it.

Observers have alleged unfair competition from the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), Vučićʼs interference in the election campaign, media bias and vote-buying.

The head of the OSCE observer mission, Reingold Lopatka, added that the president actively campaigned for his SNS party, although he was not on the electoral list, which was named after him: "Aleksandar Vučić — Serbia must not stop."

Observers noted misuse of state resources, lack of separation of official functions and pre-election activities, as well as intimidation and pressure on voters, including bribery.

The OSCE mission also drew attention to verbal abuse of journalists by officials and coordinated attacks on journalists through pro-government media.

The international election observation mission in Serbia consisted of 361 observers from 45 countries. She called on the countryʼs authorities to "eliminate all deficiencies" that could affect the results of the vote.