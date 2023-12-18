President Vučićʼs party wins the parliamentary elections in Serbia

The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vučić wins the countryʼs parliamentary elections.

This is reported by RTS.

The turnout in the elections is 59.3%, more than 90% of the votes have already been counted. According to the estimates of sociologists CeSID and IPSOS, 46.3% of voters voted for SNS. It is likely to receive 128 mandates. The second is "Serbia against violence" with 23.6% — it expects 65 mandates in the parliament.

In third place is the coalition of the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) with 6.6% or 18 seats. The NADA coalition has 4.9% of the vote or 13 seats.

The Reuters agency writes that CeSID and IPSOS reported a number of violations, including the organized arrival of voters at polling stations, taking photos of ballots, and procedural errors.

Serbia Against Violence accused the ruling party of rigging the election and said it would file a complaint with the state election commission.