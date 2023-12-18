The European Commission has allocated €65 million to countries that host Ukrainian refugees

The European Commission allocated more than €65 million to Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, because they accept Ukrainian refugees on their territory.

This is stated on the departmentʼs website.

Funds will be allocated from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund to ease the financial burden on countries. This will help ensure that people under EU temporary protection receive the right level of support, services and assistance.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania could also use additional funding to transition from “collective” asylum to individual resettlement in the private sector. They will be able to provide Ukrainians with financial assistance for the transition period, as well as provide access to language training, social or medical services.

According to the European Commission, a total of 4.1 million refugees from Ukraine are registered to receive temporary protection or similar in the EU.