Germany will deploy a brigade in Lithuania to protect NATOʼs eastern flank

A German brigade will be deployed in Lithuania to protect NATOʼs eastern flank.

This was reported by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a press conference with his Lithuanian colleague Arvidas Anushauskas.

The parties signed a road map on the deployment of the brigade.

According to Pistorius, the Bundeswehr will deploy a permanent contingent abroad for the first time. Previously, German units only temporarily performed missions in other countries, as reports “Ukrinform”.

The brigade will have 4 800 military personnel and approximately 200 civilian employees. For now, the countries will create infrastructure for the contingent and living conditions for military families near Vilnius and Kaunas.

The Minister of Defense of Lithuania added that the biggest threat to all the countries of the region is Russiaʼs aggressive policy.

The brigade will be finally formed in 2025. Then her training will begin. Full combat capability is planned to be achieved by the end of 2027.