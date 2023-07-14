Biden allowed the Pentagon to send up to three thousand reservists to Europe

US President Joe Biden on July 13 allowed the Pentagon to send up to three thousand reservists to Europe against the backdrop of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

CNN writes about it.

These forces will be deployed as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is designed to additionally protect NATOʼs eastern flank. In case of emergencies, reservists were given the same benefits as active military personnel.

These troops will probably work in the field of logistics and medicine.