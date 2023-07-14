Biden allowed the Pentagon to send up to three thousand reservists to Europe

US President Joe Biden on July 13 allowed the Pentagon to send up to three thousand reservists to Europe against the backdrop of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.
CNN writes about it.
These forces will be deployed as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is designed to additionally protect NATOʼs eastern flank. In case of emergencies, reservists were given the same benefits as active military personnel.
These troops will probably work in the field of logistics and medicine.
- The US and NATO allies launched Operation Atlantic Resolve in 2014 due to Russiaʼs aggression in eastern Ukraine and Crimea. The US forces then increased the contingent in Poland and Lithuania.
- The US already has over 100 000 military personnel in Europe. Their number increased after the start of a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine.