The EU may deprive Hungary of voting rights to provide Ukraine with €50 billion in aid

Countries — members of the European Union are considering methods to deter Hungarian President Viktor Orban from blocking support for Ukraine. In particular, EU leaders are considering the option of depriving Hungary of the right to vote in order to approve an agreement on providing a €50 billion aid package to Ukraine in 2024-2027 without its participation.

This is reported by the “Financial Times”.

Some officials in Brussels are proposing to apply the penalty procedure under Article 7 of the 2007 Treaty on European Union for violating the rule of law — this could lead to the termination of the stateʼs right to vote.

The move could be blocked by any other member state, but a change of government in Poland means Hungary is no longer guaranteed EU support. However, many countries are worried about the use of such a penalty because, in fact, it is the EUʼs most powerful weapon against a member state.

"Maybe Hungary can create more problems and force us to use several different countermeasures. However, in the end, Hungary will not be able to prevent us from providing money to Ukraine," noted a high-ranking EU official who attended the summit last week.