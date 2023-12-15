The EU will hold a special summit to persuade Hungary to agree to grant Ukraine €50 billion

At the beginning of next year, an extraordinary EU summit will be held, at which the issue of providing Ukraine with €50 billion in aid until 2027 will be considered.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this at a briefing in Brussels following the results of the EU summit.

The head of the Eurocouncil noted that 26 EU member states supported the provision of aid, but this is not enough for an official decision, so at the beginning of 2024 "there will be a special summit to convince all 27 countries to agree to the proposal."

According to President Michel, the EU is using all possible arguments to convince Hungary, which is blocking the package.

The President of the European Council noted that the date of the special EU summit has not yet been confirmed, but it is known that it will take place at the end of January — beginning of February.