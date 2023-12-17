The Legion “Freedom of Russia” attacked a village on the border of the Belgorod region of Russia

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed a combat clash on the border of the Belgorod region of Russia. Earlier, the Russian media stated that a shooting battle took place in the village of Terebreno, which is not far from the Ukrainian border.
The GUR claims that Terebrino was attacked by "opponents of the Kremlin regime." As a result of the attack, a platoon stronghold of Russian troops was destroyed. Due to panic, the Russian military opened chaotic artillery fire on the surrounding villages.
Later, the volunteers of the "Freedom of Russia" legion assumed responsibility for the combat clashes on the border of Belgorod region. They declared that they had destroyed the stronghold of the occupiers.
- In the spring of 2023, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the "Freedom of Russia" legion penetrated the territory of the Russian Federation several times. On May 22-23, they raided the Belgorod region and called on Russians to join the fight against the current regime. The legion said that they want to create a demilitarized zone in the Belgorod region, from where the Russian Federation will not be able to shell Ukraine.