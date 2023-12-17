The police explained what is happening in the video, where a man is allegedly being forcibly mobilized in Lviv

The day before, on December 16, a video was shared on social networks where people in military uniform and the police detain a man allegedly as part of mobilization. According to the description of the video, the event took place in Lviv.

Today, the patrol police of Ukraine explained that the man was detained for disturbing public peace, and the people in military uniform who helped the patrolmen are not related to the representatives of the military commissariat.

On Shpytalnaya Street, a man in military uniform approached the patrol officers and reported that another citizen who lives in a hotel on Kotlyarska Street, being drunk, insulted the administrator of the establishment, damaged the walls of the room, and cursed.

"They took him out of the hotel and are trying to calm him down. The conflict continued outside. Already in the presence of patrol officers, the man continued to behave inappropriately, insulted those present, and could harm himself and other persons. Therefore, the patrol officers decided to use physical force to detain the violator," the police said.

The arrested man was taken to the police station and an ambulance was called to help him. He turned out to be a soldier of one of the military units.