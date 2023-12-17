Putin said that Finland “will have problems” due to joining NATO and promised to create a military district in the border regions

Putin promises to create a military district in the regions bordering Finland. He is unhappy with the fact that this country joined NATO and closed border crossings with Russia.

"They took and dragged Finland into NATO. Did we have any disputes with Finland? All disputes, in particular, of a territorial nature in the middle of the 20th century, have long been resolved," Putin said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin".

The President of the Russian Federation noted that previously Russia and Finland supposedly had "the most cordial relations".

"There were no problems. Now they will. Because we will create the Leningrad Military District and concentrate certain military units there," he added.