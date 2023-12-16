Another Ukrainian driver died on the border with Poland. This is already the third case

Another Ukrainian driver died at the Polish-Ukrainian border, who was standing in line due to a strike by Polish carriers. This is already the third case since the Ukrainian-Polish checkpoints were blocked.

Volodymyr Balin, vice president of the Association of International Motor Carriers, informed Suspilne about the death of the driver.

"The driver took the ambulance, he died on the way to the hospital. I still donʼt know which company he is from," said Balin.