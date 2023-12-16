The Minister of Defense asks the local authorities to contribute more to mobilization

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov said that he expects even more help in mobilization from the local authorities.
He stated this at a meeting of the Congress of local and regional authorities.
"We have to change the approaches to the preparation of conscripts for military service and the population for national resistance. All our people must be trained and trained. We expect them [local self-government bodies] to contribute even more to the mobilization work," Umyerov said.
- Ukraine has been under martial law and general mobilization since February 24, 2022, the day of the full-scale invasion of Russia. They were extended several times. The Verkhovna Rada last extended martial law and mobilization on November 8. They will be valid until February 14, 2024. Apparently, after that they will be extended again for 90 days.
- Currently, the Ministry of Defense is intensifying the army recruitment campaign. Specialized companies and platforms are involved in this process. The agency has already signed contracts with OLX, Lobby X, Work.ua and Robota.ua.