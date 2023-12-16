The Minister of Defense asks the local authorities to contribute more to mobilization

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov said that he expects even more help in mobilization from the local authorities.

He stated this at a meeting of the Congress of local and regional authorities.

"We have to change the approaches to the preparation of conscripts for military service and the population for national resistance. All our people must be trained and trained. We expect them [local self-government bodies] to contribute even more to the mobilization work," Umyerov said.