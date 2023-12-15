UNITED24, “Come Back Alive” and monobank raised 220 million hryvnias for drones in two days

In just two days, Ukrainians and concerned businesses closed the collection for the operation "Unity-2: New Yearʼs salute", organized by UNITED24, the "Come Back Alive" Fund and monobank — 220 million hryvnias were collected!

This was reported by the organizers of the meeting.

The "Come Back Alive" fund and the co-founder of monobank Oleh Horokhovsky reported that one payment of 100 million hryvnias came from "Secret Santa". Large contributions — from UAH 500,000 to UAH 1.2 million — came from the ANC pharmacy chain, FAVBET, INTERTOP, VARUS, and the EVA store line.

The collected money will buy 3 000 FPV drones with a thermal imaging camera, 2 000 with a day camera and 5 000 cumulative and high-explosive shells for them.