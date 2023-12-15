Australia will expand the Ukrainian military training program from 2024

Australia will expand the training program for the Ukrainian military as part of Operation Kudu. From 2024, the country will increase the number of instructors to train Ukrainians.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Australia.

The latest rotation of approximately 70 Australian Defense Force (ADF) instructors returned to Darwin this week. The number of ADF members deployed on each rotation will increase to 90 over the next 12 months.

The program will also include junior leadership training focused on areas of warfare, including urban and trench warfare, combat first aid, demining and marksmanship.

Since January, Australian soldiers have helped train more than 1,200 troops as part of a UK-led multinational training mission to support the defense of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.