Australia sent Bushmasters armored vehicles to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive an additional batch of Bushmasters armored vehicles from Australia.

Australian ambassador to Ukraine Bruce Edwards wrote about it.

He hinted that the Ukrainian military will receive Bushmasters by December 25. However, the amount of equipment is unknown.

"Thereʼs not much better than saving lives to wish a close friend far across the seas a Merry Christmas. We are proud to recognize Bushmasters as one of the key military aid provided to Ukraine. More are on the way! Unpack by December 25!" noted the diplomat.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thanked Australia for providing these armored vehicles and added that in 2022 Bushmasters played a decisive role in the successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.

The Bushmaster is an 11-ton armored vehicle capable of carrying up to ten passengers and protecting them from landmines and other explosive ordnance.