The Swedish government has approved a winter aid package for Ukraine worth $124 million

The government of Sweden has approved a winter package of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of €124 million.

The Prime Minister of the country Ulf Kristersson previously stated that the allocated funds will be used to purchase heating equipment and increase the carrying capacity of the Ukrainian power grid. They will be spent on other measures that will help Ukrainians survive the winter — for example, on the construction of shelters.

To date, this is the largest support within the framework of Swedenʼs bilateral assistance to Ukraine.