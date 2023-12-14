General Staff: The Defense Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russians over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 1 300 soldiers, 10 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles and 12 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 342 800 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks in the Sinkivka area and two more attacks east of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region. Two more enemy attacks were repulsed in the area of Serebryansk Forestry in Luhansk region and east of Terna in Donetsk region. Also, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka.

The occupiers are still trying to surround Avdiivka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and another 28 attacks south of Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to contain the enemy in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks in that area.

In addition, the Defense Forces repelled 6 more enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia.

During the day of December 13, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 5 airstrikes against concentrations of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian missile forces hit the command post, 5 areas of concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment, as well as an ammunition depot.