The official exchange rate of the dollar exceeded 37 hryvnias for the first time

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) for the first time raised the official exchange rate of the dollar to a price higher than 37 hryvnias, namely to 37.0245 hryvnias.

This is stated on the website of the regulator.

As of December 14, the official exchange rate is 37.0245 hryvnias for 1 dollar.

In banks, the average selling rate of the dollar is now 37.225 hryvnias, and the buying rate is 37.750 hryvnias.

According to the information portal "Ministry of Finance", the buying and selling of the dollar on the black market reached its maximum in September 2022. For example, on September 22, the dollar was sold for an average of 43.02 hryvnias, and the dollar was traded for 42.503 hryvnias.

What happens to the official exchange rate?

Since December 1, the National Bank has removed all restrictions for banks and non-bank financial institutions on the sale of currency to the public in order to minimize the difference between cash and non-cash exchange rates.

Before that, the NBU introduced managed exchange rate flexibility, which compensates for the structural difference between the demand and supply of the currency.