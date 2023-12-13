The Ministry of Sports has developed security measures for the return of fans to stadiums

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has developed additional security measures for the admission of fans to the stands of stadiums.

The press service of the department writes about it.

A working group with representatives of the sports federation, the management of the sports facility, the youth and sports structural division of the Regional Military Administration the State Emergency Service and the police will inspect the stadium.

The group will check the condition of the shelters, which must accommodate all competitors and fans, be at a distance of no more than 500 meters and have conditions for people with disabilities.

This task force will also determine how many people can come as spectators based on how many the shelter can accommodate, including athletes, coaches, referees, administrative staff, etc.

The management of the stadium must develop an action plan in the event of an air alert and post it with evacuation routes in all accessible places.