In Odesa, two people were injured due to the debris of downed drones

In Odesa, the downed Shahed fell on the territory of a car repair enterprise. Two civilians were wounded and burned.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed about this.

The victims are currently in hospital. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

In the Odesa region, fragments of a drone fell on a port infrastructure building and partially destroyed it. There are no casualties.