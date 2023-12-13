The Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles — 53 people were injured

At night, the Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. As of 09:00, there are 53 victims, including six children). 20 victims were hospitalized.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) and the capitalʼs mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

The vast majority — 34 people — received cuts to the body. As early as eight years old, there is an acute reaction to stress. In the rest: closed craniocerebral injuries, cuts, burns and other injuries.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down all the targets, but fragments of rockets fell in four districts of the capital:

Holosiivsky district: debris fell on the road;

debris fell on the road; Darnytsky district: a private house with an area of 400 m² caught fire;

Consequences of a rocket attack on Kyiv, Darnytskyi district.

Desnyansky district: a fire broke out on the seventh floor of a 9-story residential building due to debris, and eight cars in the yard of the building were also on fire. 17 people were evacuated from the house.

Dniprovsky district: the blast wave knocked out windows in two residential buildings, one private house caught fire, and three more houses were damaged by debris, but did not catch fire.

At night, the Russians launched 10 ballistic missiles and 10 drones over Ukraine — the Air Defense Forces shot down all of them. All ten targets flying in the direction of the capital on a ballistic trajectory were shot down by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces clarified that the Russians fired S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and Iskander cruise missiles at Kyiv.