”Kyivstar” has partially restored the operation of fixed communication. Finally, they want to eliminate the failure within a day

"Kyivstar" partially resumed the operation of fixed communication services. Now the company is working on the restoration of other services — they want to finally complete the work within December 13, 2023.
This was reported by the companyʼs press service.
Services may be restored gradually. "Kyivstar" will provide compensation to those subscribers who did not have a connection or could not use the operatorʼs services.
- A large-scale technical failure in the "Kyivstar" network occurred in the morning of December 12. The company reported that its specialists are already working on eliminating the problem. At the same time, "Kyivstar" subscribers cannot switch to other operators through national roaming, because "the "Kyivstar" network cannot transfer information about its subscribers to the networks of other operators." The failure occurred due to a hacker attack.
- The Security Service opened a case regarding the hacker attack on "Kyivstar" under eight articles. According to one version of the investigation, the Russian special services may be involved in the hacker attack on Kyivstar. Cyber specialists are coordinating the efforts of all government agencies to restore the network as quickly as possible.
- Due to a failure in the work of the mobile operator "Kyivstar" , the notification system does not work in a number of settlements of the Kyiv region.