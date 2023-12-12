Reuters: Russia has lost 90% of the personnel it gathered before the invasion of Ukraine

The losses of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine are 90% of the personnel it had before the invasion. In total, Russia lost approximately 315,000 killed and wounded.

This is reported by the Reuters agency with reference to a declassified US intelligence report.

The losses of Russian personnel and armored vehicles caused by the Ukrainian military set back Russian military modernization by 18 years. US intelligence estimates that Russia began its invasion of Ukraine with approximately 360,000 troops.

According to the unnamed interlocutor of the journalists, the significant loss of personnel was the reason why Russia relaxed its recruitment standards and called up convicts and elderly civilians. In addition, the Russian army left 1,300 armored vehicles on the battlefield and is forced to reinforce these units with T62 tanks produced in the 1970s.