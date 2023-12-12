In the case of money laundering of UAH 10 billion, another suspect was exposed. The former head of the State Property Fund is also suspected

The National Anticorruption Bureau and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutorʼs Office informed about the suspicion of another member of the criminal organization, which was managed by the ex-head of the State Property Fund, Dmytro Sennychenko.

This was reported in the NABU press service. They also note that the new suspect is a current official of Ukrnafta. His actions were qualified under Part 3 of Art. 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (application for the use of criminal influence). It provides punishment for contacting a person who is known to the guilty to be able to exert criminal influence, in particular to a person in the status of "thief in law". Such a crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of three to seven years with or without confiscation of property.

In general, there are already 11 suspects in this criminal proceeding (their positions at the time of the crime are indicated):

the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (the investigation considers him the organizer of the crime and the head of the criminal organization);

a person close to the head of the FSMU (co-organizer);

the first deputy head of the FSMU;

adviser to the head of the Federal State University;

two in at. directors of JSC "Odesa Port Plant", who were in office in different periods;

in. at. head of JSC "United Mining and Chemical Company";

two owners of LLC — the winner of the auction at Odesa Port Plant JSC;

two more accomplices.

There are two episodes in the case. The first concerns corruption at the Odesa Port Plant. According to the investigation, at the beginning of 2020, Sennychenko succeeded in electing loyal members of the plantʼs supervisory board, who later appointed a member of a criminal organization as the plantʼs director. From May 2020 to October 2021, the actors in the case illegally continued agreements on the processing of gas into urea and ammonia with companies under their control.

Then they signed a contract with a predetermined company, which agreed to work with the plant under the old conditions without increasing, and later even reducing, the amount of compensation to the plant for processing raw materials. Thus, from May to December 2020, the plant lost more than 390 million hryvnias.

The second episode concerns the United Mining and Chemical Company. In October 2020, Dmytro Sennychenko managed to appoint a loyal v. at. company director. He, for his part, following the instructions, during 2020-2021, deliberately entered into four contracts on behalf of the state-owned enterprise for the sale of titanium-containing raw materials at a reduced price with a Czech company controlled by Sennichenkoʼs advisor. This product was then resold at market prices. This caused losses to the state of more than 118 million hryvnias.