Air defense shot down 9 Shahed drones and two Kh-59 missiles

On the night of December 12, the Russian occupiers launched Shahed attack drones from the Balaklava district of the occupied Crimea. A total of 15 launches were recorded.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Mobile fire groups in different regions destroyed nine drones.

At the same time, on the evening of December 11, anti-aircraft missile units of the Eastern Air Command shot down two Kh-59 guided air missiles in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України