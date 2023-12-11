Air defense forces shot down 8 out of 8 ballistic missiles in the Kyiv region

On the night of December 11, 2023, the invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones and ballistic missiles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

Around 4 a.m., the Russians launched eight ballistic missiles over the Kyiv region. They flew, previously, from the Bryansk region of Russia. All eight targets were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Center Air Command.

At the same time, the occupiers launched another 18 drones from the occupied Crimea, the launching areas were Chauda, Belbek. All drones were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Southern Air Command. Most of them are in Mykolaiv region.

The Southern Defense Forces specified that 13 Shahed drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv region, three in the Kherson region, and two in the Odesa region. The debris damaged warehouses of agricultural enterprises, agricultural machinery, and houses. There are no casualties.

