The Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistics. There are injured by debris

On the night of December 11, the Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with eight ballistic missiles, all of which were shot down by air defense. Four people were injured by the debris in Darnytsky district.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

In the Darnytsky district, debris damaged the roof of an unfinished building, and there was a fire there. Another piece of debris fell on the lawn and the territory of a store-warehouse in Darnytsky district.

Among the victims were all adults, medics provided them with assistance on the spot. The man had shrapnel wounds to his legs, and the three women had an acute reaction to stress, as the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Serhiy Popko clarified.

In the photo, the consequences of the Russian night rocket attack on Kyiv, namely the fall of debris in the Bortnychi neighborhood. Rescuers, explosives technicians and investigative teams are working on the spot.

