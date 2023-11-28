During the war, “Patriot” shot down 15 Kinzhals and dozens of other ballistic missiles

During the full-scale Russian invasion, the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system shot down 15 Kinzhal-type hypersonic missiles.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ignat told about this in an interview for "Novynarnya".

In addition, with the help of Patriot, the Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down dozens of ballistic missiles that were flying towards Kyiv.

"Patriot showed itself," he emphasized.

The Air Force noted that there is currently an increase in the production capacity of air defense equipment in Germany, France, and the United States.

"Production has increased because serious challenges facing the world community are growing. Everyone understood that ground-based air defense systems are still very necessary," Ignat noted.

For example, 60 Gepard installations, which the US wants to buy for Ukraine, can seriously strengthen Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones.

"We need to shoot down the Shaheds with something, without wasting anti-aircraft missiles, mainly Western ones," said the spokesman of the Air Force.

Ignat emphasized that drones are something that will threaten Ukraine in large numbers, so "rational weapons are needed to destroy them."