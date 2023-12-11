The former mayor of Odesa was taken into custody in absentia. He is wanted for embezzlement of the International Airport

The former mayor of Odesa, Oleksiy Kostusev, was given a preventive measure in the case of the illegal takeover of the International Airport "Odesa" — detention.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

At the request of the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, which was approved by the prosecutor of the SAP, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure against the former mayor of Odesa Oleksiy Kostusev. He is one of the suspects in the case of illegal seizure of the property of the Odesa airport.

The court granted the petition and chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

After the suspect is detained and brought to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure.