Russian troops shelled the Kherson region — a man was killed and three others were injured

On the afternoon of December 11, the Russian military shelled the Kherson region for several hours.

This was reported to the prosecutorʼs office.

In one of the suburban villages, a shell hit the summer kitchen. The rescuers retrieved the injured woman and the body of the dead man from under the rubble.

Херсонська прокуратура

In the city of Kherson, two men were injured as a result of a Russian attack.

The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).