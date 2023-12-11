In Ukraine, a Russian intelligence commander who killed civilians in the Kyiv region was sentenced to life imprisonment

In Ukraine, Russian captain Dmitrii Dyogot was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia. He is involved in mass murders of Ukrainian civilians.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

During the occupation of the Buchan district of the Kyiv region, he headed the intelligence of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Under his leadership, the Russian occupiers kidnapped and killed people, as well as looted homes.

The investigation established that on March 3, 2022, on one of the streets of the village of Havronshchyna, Dyogot stopped an unarmed 70-year-old man and hit him in the face with the butt of a machine gun, and then shot the victim in the back.

The forensic medical examination confirmed that the cause of death of this person was multiple gunshot wounds and loss of blood.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the court found Dyogot guilty under part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war) and sentenced him to life imprisonment in absentia.