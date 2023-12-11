The UN is asking for $46 billion for humanitarian needs next year

The United Nations expects to receive $46 billion by 2024 to help millions of people affected by humanitarian crises, including the war in Israel and Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs notes that almost 300 million people will need humanitarian assistance next year due to armed conflicts, climate change and economic factors.

“I think the Middle East as a whole and Gaza and West Bank in probably going to be the area of greatest need. But Ukraine is going through desperate times and a war that will restart in full swing next year. It will need a lot of attention," added the head of the Authority Martin Griffiths.

The humanitarian system is facing a financial crisis, with the UN receiving just over a third of the $57 billion it needs to provide aid last year. The organization described it as "the worst funding shortfall in recent years."