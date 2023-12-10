Research: 183 local conflicts are ongoing in the world this year

In 2023, 183 regional and local conflicts are ongoing — this is the largest number of wars in 30 years.

This is evidenced by data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London (IISS), writes Bloomberg.

The authors of the study describe a world in which "increasingly complex conflicts and armed violence dominate against the background of a large number of actors, the convergence of complex motives, global influence and acceleration of climate change."

Researchers write that there are border skirmishes all over the world, of which Russiaʼs attempt to seize Ukraine is the most destructive. Azerbaijan seized Nagorno-Karabakh, which led to the flight of more than 100,000 Armenians. Tensions remain between Russia and Georgia, and relations between Algeria and Morocco are worse than at any time in modern history. Domestic terrorism has escalated in Pakistan, and tensions with Indiaʼs anti-Muslim government are dangerously high.

The intensity of world conflicts is increasing every year: according to the latest survey, the number of victims has increased by 14%, and violent events have increased by 28%. Researchers note that the policies of authoritarian states — in particular, China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and the Persian Gulf — are becoming increasingly assertive.

The IISS research was conducted before the war in Israel, which began on October 7, 2023.