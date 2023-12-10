Head of the Ministry of Sports: Ukraine should not announce a boycott of the Olympics due to the admission of Russians

Acting Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidny believes that Ukraine should not yet announce a boycott of the 2024 Olympics in Paris due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

He told Tribuna about it.

"In any case, you should not announce a boycott now. We have to do everything so that there are at least as few of them as possible. And keep this intrigue, this tension, pressure until the very end. Letʼs see how this selection will be made. We see that the IOC has additionally assumed the authority to review the decisions of the international federations, if I correctly understood the essence of what was written in those terms [...]. I think we should use every opportunity to challenge, to highlight. This is my opinion, but it is clear that the decision will not be made only by me," said Bidny.

He added that Ukrainian organizations will closely monitor the actions of the International Olympic Committee and if there is an attempt to encourage the Russian regime, then Ukraine will refuse to participate.