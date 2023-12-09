The monument to Mykola Shchors is being dismantled in the capital

In Kyiv, communal workers are dismantling a monument to Mykola Shchors.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

For the dismantling of structures, traffic on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard may be temporarily blocked.

The protective status has already been removed from the monument to the Soviet figure in the center of the capital. The monument will be transferred to the State Aviation Museum of Ukraine named after O. K. Antonov.