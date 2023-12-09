The monument to Mykola Shchors is being dismantled in the capital

In Kyiv, communal workers are dismantling a monument to Mykola Shchors.
This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.
For the dismantling of structures, traffic on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard may be temporarily blocked.
The protective status has already been removed from the monument to the Soviet figure in the center of the capital. The monument will be transferred to the State Aviation Museum of Ukraine named after O. K. Antonov.
In the afternoon, the monument to Bolshevik commander Mykola Shchors was dismantled. To remove the sculpture, the hooves had to be cut off.
Mykola Shchors is a Soviet military figure who was one of the military commanders of the Bolsheviks during the Soviet-Ukrainian War of 1917-1921.
- On November 10, 2023, the government allowed the dismantling of monuments to Russian writer Alexander Pushkin, Bolshevik leader Mykola Shchors, and other Russians. The monuments were removed from the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Cultural Heritage of National Importance.