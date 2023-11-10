The government allowed the dismantling of monuments to Pushkin, Shchors and a number of other figures

The government allowed the dismantling of monuments to Russian writer Alexander Pushkin, Bolshevik leader Mykola Shchors and other Russians. The monuments were removed from the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Cultural Heritage of National Importance.

This was reported in the Ministry of Culture.

It is about:

the monument to Pushkin on Beresteysky Avenue;

Shchors monument on Shevchenko Boulevard;

the grave of Army General Vatutin in Mariinsky Park;

"Zheleznyakov" monitor on St. Electricians;

monument to the crew of the armored train "Taraschanets" in the square between Zaslonova and Yaltynska streets in Kyiv.

In addition, it is possible to dismantle the monuments to Pushkin in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv and Odesa, Prince Vorontsov in Odesa, General Suvorov in Izmail, Admiral Ushakov in Kherson, "Ukraine — Liberators" in Uzhgorod, Memorial Complex "Fighters of the Revolution" in Luhansk.