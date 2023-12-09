General Staff: Ukrainian defenders destroyed 900 invaders and 6 tanks per day

Over the past day, 95 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The latter lost 900 occupiers, six tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles and other things.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Sinkivka, northeastern Petropavlivka and Ivanivka districts of the Kharkiv region, and on the Lyman district— in the Spirne district of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, defenders fought back in Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts in the Donetsk region. On Avdiivka, the Russians are held back from encircling Avdiivka, repulsed attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske.

In the Mariinka direction, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the regions of Mariinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. They also made an impact on the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.