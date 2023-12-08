Five Ukrainian films were shortlisted for the Oscars

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has published the qualifying lists of films accepted for consideration at the Oscars — there are five Ukrainian films on the list. Lists are currently known in the categories "Feature Animated Film", "Feature Documentary Film" and "International Feature Film".

"20 days in Mariupol", directed by Mstislav Chernov.

The work got into two lists at once: "Feature Documentary Film" and "International Feature Film". The tape was created by international journalists of the Associated Press, who remained in Mariupol surrounded by the occupiers and filmed the siege of the city from the very attack of Russian troops on the morning of February 24, 2022.

In addition to Chernovʼs film, four more Ukrainian and co-produced films made it to the qualifying lists in the "Feature Documentary Film" nomination:

"Photophobia" by Ivan Ostrohovsky and Pavol Pekarchyk.

The film tells the story of 12-year-old Niki, who is hiding from the war with his family and lives in the Kharkiv metro station.

"From where to where" by Machek Hamela.

This is a road documentary, through which the director talks about his passengers at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

"Tempered by anger" by Lesia Kalynska and Ruslan Batytskyi.

This is the story of the relationship between two people over nine years: from the Revolution of Dignity to the full-scale Russian invasion.

Another film on the list is Motherland, directed by Hanna Badziaka and Aleksandar Mikhalkovic, a Swedish-Norwegian co-production about the 2020 protests in Belarus and exploring the culture of violence and abuse in the Belarusian army that is creating a traumatized generation.