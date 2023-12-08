Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine. It included drones and ammunition

The German government informed about the provision of another batch of military aid to Ukraine. The new package includes, in particular:

intelligence system LUNA NG;

10 reconnaissance UAVs Vector with spare parts;

6 border patrol cars;

8 Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks;

30 GMG grenade launchers;

250 artillery ammunition of 155 mm caliber;

100 thousand first-aid kits and medical materials.

Last month, during a visit to Kyiv, the head of the German Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius informed about a new €1.3 billion military aid package.

Help from Germany

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with various types of weapons, including PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, Marder BMPs, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, air defense systems, MLRS, and Leopard tanks.

In March 2023, Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared that Germany would increase ammunition production and weapons repair capacity to further support Ukraine.

According to the German government, for 2022 Germany provided arms to Ukraine worth €2 billion, and in 2023 it planned to provide equipment and ammunition worth €5.4 billion. Already by 2024, Germany intends to increase military aid to Ukraine to €8 billion, it was reported by “Bloomberg” agency with reference to the source.