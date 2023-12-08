The route from “Teremky” station to “Lybidska” will duplicate ground transport

In Kyiv, ground transport will run from the Teremky metro station to the Lybidska metro station, duplicating the routes of the closed metro section.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) writes about this.

On the temporary bus route No. 2m "Cybernetic center — "Teremky" station — "Lybidska" station" 60 buses will operate with an interval of one minute.

Temporary trolleybus route No. 43k "Cybernetic center — "Lybidska" station" will have 20 trolleybuses that will run at intervals of three minutes.

The route of bus route No. 38 continues to the metro station "Lybidska". 5 buses will operate on it with an interval of 17 minutes.

The movement of trolleybus No. 50 "Str. Myloslavska — "Lybidska" station" is temporarily suspended.

At the same time, on trolleybus route No. 50k "Str. Myloslavska — sq. Darnytska" are increasing the number of rolling stock — ten trolleybuses will operate with an interval of nine minutes. This should redirect passenger traffic from the Obolonsko-Teremkivska line to Svyatoshynsko-Brovarska line.