Great Britain imposed sanctions against Belarus for human rights violations

Great Britain imposed sanctions against 17 representatives of the Belarusian judicial system for participating in repressions against its own citizens.

This is stated on the website of the British Foreign Ministry.

Belarusian judges, prosecutors and investigators involved in politically motivated cases against activists, independent journalists and human rights defenders have come under British restrictions.

Britain has also imposed sanctions against a number of individuals associated with the governments, judiciary and investigative bodies of Haiti, Iran and Syria. The sanctions were introduced on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which will be celebrated on December 10.