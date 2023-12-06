Great Britain imposed new sanctions against exporters of military equipment to Russia

Great Britain has imposed sanctions against companies from Belarus, China, Serbia, Turkey, the UAE and Uzbekistan, which supply the Russian army and help Russia circumvent Western sanctions.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

31 individuals and legal entities from the Russian Federation, which are associated with the development and production of drones and missile parts, as well as the import and supply of key electronic components, were included in the sanctions list. In addition, three Chinese companies — Asia Pacific Links Limited, Sinno Electronics Co., Limited and Xinghua Co., Limited — that supply sanctioned goods critical to Russiaʼs military efforts were also sanctioned.

Great Britain also imposed restrictions on:

the Belarusian organization "Display Design Bureau", which is associated with the production of military technologies for the Belarusian regime and support of the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine;

the Serbian company AVIO CHEM, which sent numerous batches of aviation parts and accessories to Russian enterprises;

the Uzbek company MVIZION, which acted as an intermediary in the import of parts to Russia;

the Turkish company Smart Trading Limited, which participated in the supply of Western electronics to Russia.

Three entities that support the PVK Wagner network and four operators of "shadow fleet" vessels, which Russia uses to circumvent restrictions imposed on the oil industry, were also sanctioned. Sanctions will help deprive the Russian army of major Western components and technologies.