SBU exposed the head of a defense plant who embezzled money for the purchase of aircraft spare parts for the Su-27

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Financial Investigations Service (FIS), exposed the head of the defense plant, who embezzled money for the purchase of spare parts for the Su-27 fighter.

According to the investigation, the director of the plant, together with accomplices, tried to steal almost 4 million hryvnias for the purchase of aircraft equipment for combat aircraft of the Armed Forces. He signed a contract for the purchase of an aviation module for this amount. However, defective spare parts were delivered to the enterprise, and the manager of the enterprise accepted the defective products and paid for them.

The company transferred the first part of the payment — 1.9 million hryvnias — to the merchants. Next, the attackers wanted to withdraw the money through controlled companies and distribute it among themselves.

The law enforcement officers seized the amount of the contract, and the participants of the scheme — the ex-director of the state-owned enterprise, the head of the supplier company and two of their accomplices — were informed of the suspicions:

Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, waste of property or possession of it by abuse of official position);

Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 (official forgery committed by a group of persons following a prior conspiracy).

The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison.