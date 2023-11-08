SBU detained three men who wanted to take equipment for MiG-29 fighters out of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained men who wanted to take equipment for MiG-29 fighters out of Ukraine.

SBU reported this on November 8.

The men tried to illegally sell a batch of spare parts for aircraft engines worth almost 2.5 million hryvnias to Asian customers. Components were stolen from the industrial giant "Motor Sich". The men planned to take them out of Ukraine, hiding them from customs control.

In addition, in the same way, the men wanted to take out of Ukraine a radar unit for MiG-29 fighters, which is used by the air defense system to recognize aircraft in the "own-foreign" mode.

Also in the Odesa region, SBU officers detained one of the suspects who wanted to transport aircraft products to one of the countries of East Asia through Transnistria. In order to secretly take out the goods, the man hid them in the technological cavities of his own car.

The organizer of the scheme is a businessman from Kharkiv. He looked for clients on special sites where he published advertisements about aircraft components.