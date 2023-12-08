The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 990 invaders and 8 tanks over the past day

There were 89 combat clashes between the Ukrainian and Russian military over the past day. The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 990 invaders, eight tanks, 26 armored fighting vehicles, etc.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the attacks of the Russians in the Kupyansk direction in the Synkivsky district of the Kharkiv region and in the Lyman direction in the Ternisvsky district of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, fighters repelled 24 attacks in Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka areas in Donetsk region. They are storming south of Bakhmut.

Attacks were also repulsed in the Avdiiivka, Maryinka, and Zaporizhzhia directions.