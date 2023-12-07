Ursula von der Leyen topped the Forbes ranking of the 100 most influential women in the world

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the singer Taylor Swift, who the day before became Timeʼs Person of the Year, and even Barbie (she is in the last place) were included in the rating of "100 most influential women in the world" by Forbes US.

In first place is Ursula von der Leyen, who became the first woman to hold the position of president of the European Commission and is responsible for legislation affecting more than 450 million Europeans. She is one of the biggest supporters of supporting Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen.

The President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde came in second place. She is also the first woman in this position. As head of European monetary policy, Lagarde is struggling "with the critical challenge of ensuring economic growth in conditions of high inflation."

Christine Lagarde.

The top three leaders are rounded off by US Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the first woman, the first black woman and the first American of South Asian descent to hold this position.

Kamala Harris.