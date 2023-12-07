A branch of the Russian organization "Drugaya Ukraina” ["Another Ukraine"] has appeared in Serbia, which was created by Victor Medvedchuk, accused of high treason, and former Ukrainian journalist Denys Zharkykh.

"Schemes" write about this with reference to the official registers of Serbia and the Russian Federation.

The Serbian branch was headed by the candidate for the parliament of Serbia Dragan Stanojevic — he supports the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and since June 2021 has been under the sanctions of the National Security Council.

The representative office was opened in August 2023, and its declared goal is "establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between the peoples of Serbia, Russia and Ukraine."

Meanwhile, the organization "Drugaya Ukraina" was renamed from "regional" to "international" public movement.

In Russia, "Drugaya Ukraina" conducts anti-Ukrainian activities. For example, in July at the House of Russian Abroad named after Solzhenitsyn attended the round table "Ukrainian Russophobia: Origins and Overcoming Mechanisms". The basis for discussions was Medvedchukʼs article "Two Ukraines as a new political reality."