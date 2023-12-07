An occupation official in Crimea was suspected of treason for recruiting children to the “Yunarmiya”

The deputy head of the occupying government of Crimea Elena Romanovskaya was charged with treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code) for recruiting Crimean schoolchildren to the Russian "Yunarmiya" [all-Russia "Young Army" National Military Patriotic Social Movement Association]. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes about this.

In the Russian military organization "Yunarmiya", according to the information of the special service, the ideology of racism is imposed on children and they try to "instill" hatred towards Ukraine. "Yunarmiyaʼs cadets" are trained in combat tactics, conduct fire and sabotage and reconnaissance training.

By the end of 2024, Russia plans to include every tenth child and teenager from Crimea in the "Yunarmiya". In order to carry out the Kremlinʼs plan, Romanovska distributes instructions to school principals about the forced involvement of students in the "Yunarmiya".

If the parents refuse to send the child to the organization, the school principals and teachers threaten to "appeal" to the punitive authorities of Russia in Crimea.

Until March 2014, Elena Romanovskaya held various positions in the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Crimea. Later, she supported the Russian invaders.

The woman also publicly supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and glorifies the occupiers.