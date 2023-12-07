General Staff: Russia lost 1 120 invaders and 18 tanks over the past day

During the past 24 hours, 91 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. Russia lost 1 120 invaders, 18 tanks and 21 artillery systems over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the Synkivka district of the Kharkiv region, and on the Lyman — in the Terny, Vesele, and Rozdolivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, defenders fought back in Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are advancing south of Bakhmut.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders hold back the Russians, who are trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian units repelled 34 attacks in areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, fighters are holding back the invaders in Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, and in Shakhtarsk, they repelled an attack north of Novodonetsk.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas west of Verbove, Novoprokopivka, and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.